Beacon Financial Group Purchases 74 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,652,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFR traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

