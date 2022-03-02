Beam Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

BEAM stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,895,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

