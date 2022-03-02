Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $12.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,583. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $458.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

