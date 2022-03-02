Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,492. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

