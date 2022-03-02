Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,830 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,056,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 310,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.76. 51,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

