Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.13. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,613. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.66.

