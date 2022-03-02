Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,495. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.28 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

