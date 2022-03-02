Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,906,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,903 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 167,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.