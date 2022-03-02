BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE BLU opened at C$8.18 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$12.59. The stock has a market cap of C$870.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

