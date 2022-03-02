Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $59-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.50 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 97,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $325.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

