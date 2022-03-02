Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,744. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after buying an additional 860,903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

