Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 33.60 ($0.45).
BSE opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.71. The firm has a market cap of £214.99 million and a P/E ratio of 26.07. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.90 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
Featured Stories
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.