Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Berry Global Group worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,087,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after buying an additional 332,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,978,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

NYSE BERY opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

