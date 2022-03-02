Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $105.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

