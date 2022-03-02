Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.18 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

