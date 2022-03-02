Betty D. Larson Sells 14,374 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.