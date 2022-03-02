B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $5,142,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $897,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.