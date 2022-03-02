B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,398. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.