B&G Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,620 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 793% compared to the average daily volume of 1,413 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $8,922,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,142,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.