Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.
BGFV stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
