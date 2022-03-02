Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

BGFV stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

