BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,547. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

