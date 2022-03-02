BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $29,226,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

