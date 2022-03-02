BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.43 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $29.38 or 0.00066241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $59.43 million and $70.63 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007421 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00286836 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

