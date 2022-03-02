Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,810 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 38.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 118,751 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.38.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

