Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $561.19 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $561.19 million and $19.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $32.04 or 0.00072493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00266197 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00088542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

