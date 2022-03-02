Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.
BTGGF opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Bitcoin Group has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.
About Bitcoin Group (Get Rating)
