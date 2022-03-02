BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $216,700.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $216,700.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00263873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00072727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00087864 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ's total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,908,733,642 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ's official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ's official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

