BitForex Token Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $22.24 million and $359,572.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00035241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105956 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,632,463 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

