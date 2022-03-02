BitTorrent Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,536.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $23,536.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00208855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007860 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005098 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002201 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002090 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

