Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $60.87 on Monday. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

