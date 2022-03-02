BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 855,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

