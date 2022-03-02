BlackRock Inc. Acquires 29,788 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Great Elm Group worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 164,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEG opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

