BlackRock Inc. Buys 25,054 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 320,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQX. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

