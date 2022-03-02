BlackRock Inc. Buys 63,910 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 251.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 226.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.98%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.