BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.