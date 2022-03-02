BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,048 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.86% of ARCA biopharma worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.44. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

