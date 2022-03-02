BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 282.8% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,917,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,993,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 222,681 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 166,683 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000.

Shares of BST stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 1,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,755. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $61.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.