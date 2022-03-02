Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CFO Randy J. Greben Sells 6,510 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $34,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 564,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -3.57. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Apron by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 137,014 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

