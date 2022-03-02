BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$14.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.42.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

