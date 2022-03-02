BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,932 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of F.N.B. worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

