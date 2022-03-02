BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 129,014 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 129,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

