BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 61,288 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,288 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

