Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$67.00 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.50 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.83.

BEI.UN opened at C$55.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.14. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$35.88 and a 52 week high of C$57.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

