Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) EVP Sells $373,145.40 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 312,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,317. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

