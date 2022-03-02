Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,210. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.