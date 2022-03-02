Boltwood Capital Management Has $4.58 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,071. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

