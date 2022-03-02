Boltwood Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,340 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Xilinx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.6% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

