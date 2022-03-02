Boltwood Capital Management Sells 817 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $126.05. 127,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $124.59 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

