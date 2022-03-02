Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Capitalization Tops $59,277.70

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $59,277.70 and approximately $20,990.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.33 or 0.06788062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,401.21 or 1.00088073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.