Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Bossard alerts:

Bossard stock opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.00. Bossard has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.